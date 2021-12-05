CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,800.82 and approximately $84.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011010 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

