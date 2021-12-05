Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.40.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$15.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.12. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.98 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The stock has a market cap of C$30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

