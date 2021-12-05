CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,529 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,502,000 after buying an additional 258,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

