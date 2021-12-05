CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $229,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.08 and a 52 week high of $185.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

