CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $302,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.