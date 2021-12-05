CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

