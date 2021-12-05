CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after buying an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV opened at $49.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.