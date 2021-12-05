Centric Swap (CNS) Market Cap Hits $3.64 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $3.64 million and $2.06 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.85 or 0.08403464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.80 or 1.00305858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.