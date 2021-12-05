C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) versus Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Critical Survey

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and C&F Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.29 $158.23 million $3.38 10.09 C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.20 $22.12 million $8.46 6.11

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.19% 1.53% C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38%

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats C&F Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

