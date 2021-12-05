CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 5.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of CGI worth $39,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

