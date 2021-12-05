Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CHMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.