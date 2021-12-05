Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.