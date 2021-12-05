Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $59,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

