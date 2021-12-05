Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $54,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $384.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.34. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

