Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,541 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $40,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,347 shares of company stock worth $5,735,871 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

