Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $78,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $907.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $896.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

