Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,618 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,618 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Teladoc Health worth $44,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 316.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.57 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

