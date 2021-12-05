Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,601 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

FPE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.22. 3,604,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,502. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

