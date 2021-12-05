Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.81. 5,237,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.71. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.