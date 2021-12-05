Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,938 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,540,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,637,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

