Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PPRQF traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

