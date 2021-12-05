Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Update

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. Ciena has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

