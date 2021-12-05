Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,653 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

