Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,417.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

