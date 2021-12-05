Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.