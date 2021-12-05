Clear Street Markets LLC Has $237,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.61 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

