Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 1,318.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Arrival were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Arrival has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

