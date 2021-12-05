Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

