Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CLNN opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Clene by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,132,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

