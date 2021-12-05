Clifford Sosin Buys 470,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of PRTY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.
