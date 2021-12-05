Clifford Sosin Buys 470,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 763,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after acquiring an additional 524,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

