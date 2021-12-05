Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLIN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 622.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 657.67. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 541.50 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

