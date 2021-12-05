CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 323,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNSP shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
