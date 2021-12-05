Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in November

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

COCP opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $69.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

