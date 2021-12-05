Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

