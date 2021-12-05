Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,192 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

