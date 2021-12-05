Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 42,404 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,404 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $164,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

