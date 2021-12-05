Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,866.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,733.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

