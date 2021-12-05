Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.01.

CXP opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,053.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,299,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,691,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $22,954,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $24,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

