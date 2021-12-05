Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 33,465 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Primis Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 10,761 shares of company stock worth $169,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

