Comerica Bank Has $464,000 Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Air Lease by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

