Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,818 shares of company stock worth $786,673. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

