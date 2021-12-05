Comerica Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,134,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.