Comerica Bank Sells 2,148 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Resources Connection worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $564.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

