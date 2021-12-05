Comerica Bank Sells 435 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

OVV opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.