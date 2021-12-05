Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 1,641,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,318. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

