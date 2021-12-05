Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.62.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

