Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

