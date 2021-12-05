Comparing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.33 $15.15 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gambling.com Group and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

