Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. 3,122,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,593. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

