Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.96.

CFLT stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.68. 4,256,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,452,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

